UH-OH: The World's Best UFC Fighter Just Learned A Devastating New Kick

Watch out, world – Georges St. Pierre, aka GSP, just learned how to do a turning side kick.



Who knew that the current UFC Welterweight Champion (and the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world) didn’t know how to properly do a turning side kick? Or that where was any way this guy didn’t know how to hurt someone?

Joe Rogan, who has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, teaches GSP his “favourite kick” in the video below (via Reddit):



