Former NHL Tough Guy Offers Edmonton $100,000 To Move A Suffering Elephant From Its Zoo

Photo: Brett Terry

Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque is offering $100,000 to the city of Edmonton if it will move a 35-year-old elephant from a zoo where he says it is “suffering from cold and isolation.”Laraque may not seem like a typical animal-lover, after all he racked up 1,126 penalty minutes over 12 NHL seasons and was as feared a fighter as there’s been in the league, but Laraque is known for being charitable off the ice and helped the NHL raise money for earthquake victims in Haiti.



Laraque wrote a letter to Edmonton Mayor Stephen Mandel about the elephant’s situation and pledged $100,000 towards city projects if Edmonton moves the animal to a “warm-weather elephant sanctuary.”

