George Zimmerman's Estranged Wife Changed Her Story, Now Says He Didn't Have A Gun

Reuters/Joe Burbank George Zimmerman’s wife, Shellie, watches her husband leave the courtroom during a recess in his trial at the Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013.

George Zimmerman’s wife Shellie said

in a terrified 911 callMonday her husband was threatening her with his hand on his gun, but she later changed her story,

The Miami Herald reports.

Hours after calling 911, she said she actually didn’t see a gun at all.

“We didn’t find a gun, did not locate a weapon,” Lake Mary, Fla. police spokesman Zach Hudson said later Monday night, according to the Herald. “We didn’t find anything to indicate he had a gun on his person.”

George Zimmerman was released from “investigative detention” around 6:30 p.m. Police said late Monday that George Zimmerman is not a suspect, but they’re still looking at surveillance video to figure out what happened, according to the Herald.

Shellie Zimmerman’s 911 call was dramatic. “I’m really, really afraid. I don’t know what he’s capable of. I’m really, really scared,” she said. At one point, she said, “Oh my God. Oh God.”

George Zimmerman’s lawyer Mark O’Mara says the incident was overblown, according to ABC News. The divorcing couple was just trying to divide their property, according to O’Mara.

“Silly stuff like pots and pans and dishes gets so emotionalized that it overflows and that is what really happened here,” O’Mara told ABC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.