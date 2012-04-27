George Zimmerman's Website Collected $200,000 Before He Shut It Down

While in hiding before he was charged with the murder of Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman set up a personal website to collect donations. It was shut-down earlier this week.



But, according to his attorney Mark O’Mara speaking on Anderson Cooper 360, Zimmerman’s defence fund collected $200,000 while it was up!

From a report at Florida Today:

Zimmerman, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 26 shooting of Trayvon Martin, was released from jail this week after paying 10 per cent of $150,000 bail.

O’Mara says the bail amount may have been higher if the judge knew Zimmerman had raised $200,000.

O’Mara said they may start another fund to receive donations.

