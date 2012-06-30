George Zimmerman Refused To Be Cross-Examined At His Own Bond Hearing

George Zimmerman at his second bond hearing

George Zimmerman did not testify at his second bond hearing Friday because his lawyers didn’t want the prosecution to ask him follow-up questions.Judge Kenneth Lester refused the defence’s request to let Zimmerman duck out of the prosecution’s questions.



“I will submit him to your questioning,” defence attorney Mark O’Mara said.

“But not to prosecutors?” Lester asked.

Zimmerman, who is facing second-degree murder charges for killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, was back in court this morning arguing for a new bond.

Judge Lester previously revoked his bond after prosecutors claimed Zimmerman lied to the court about his finances.

He sat somberly at the defence table in a grey suit and dark tie as his attorney argued that the prosecution shouldn’t be able to question him since Zimmerman allegedly only lied to the judge.

“The real issue is, what he did to you,” O’Mara said.

But if Zimmerman wants to claim self-defence, he has to get over his aversion to being cross-examined because he’ll have to do so at trial, the state claimed.

Much of the second bond hearing focused on whether the Zimmerman and his wife, Shellie, deliberately hid their financial status from the court.

While he acknowledged his client initially failed to disclose all of the money at his disposal, O’Mara said there was no “grand conspiracy” to hide the couple’s financial status.

Zimmerman revealed to the court all the money he had just four days after Shellie allegedly provided wrong information about their financial status to the court, O’Mara said.

While prosecutors commended Zimmerman for eventually coming clean, they also alleged that initially he allowed his wife to lie to the court and then spoke in code in jailhouse calls about their money.

Prosecutors asked that Zimmerman be held without bond.

Lester called a recess without making a decision.

