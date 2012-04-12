George Zimmerman Is 'Troubled' And 'Scared," New Lawyer Mark O'Mara Says

Zimmerman’s new lawyer.

Photo: CNN/screenshot

George Zimmerman’s new lawyer, Mark O’Mara, just gave a press conference in Florida after Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Trayvon Martin. Here is perhaps the most interesting part of the press conference: On the “Stand Your Ground” laws in Florida, which the Zimmerman team will likely use as a main source of defence, O’Mara said it contains some “troublesome portions.” He urged the state to “have discussions about it.”



He said Zimmerman is “troubled” and “scared” at the charges against him. O’Mara said Zimmerman voluntarily surrendered when they learned of the pending charges against him.

“I think anyone who would be charged with second degree murder would be scared,” O’Mara said.

After yesterday’s debacle, one of the major questions was how O’Mara came to represent Zimmerman. O’Mara said that the family contacted him through referrals from other lawyers. He also talked to Zimmerman before agreeing to represent him.

He did not contact him, something he said would be against the law anyway. And he said there were “a lot of inaccuracies” regarding Zimmerman’s past few days of interaction with the two lawyers that dumped him yesterday.

“I don’t think the fact that he’s changed counsel at this point is problematic at all,” O’Mara said.

Someone asked why he would want to take the case as Zimmerman’s defence counsel: ” “It’s what I do. … Mr. Zimmerman needs a very good and focused defence.”

O’Mara said that he hoped he could get a fair trial in Florida. He stressed to not “prejudge” Zimmerman, saying that “no one wanted Trayvon Martin to be prejudged” the night he was shot.

“We wouldn’t today,” he said when asked if he could get a fair trial in Florida by a reporter. “Emotions are running high in all of Central Florida.”

Later, he added, “I’m hoping that the hatred simmers down.”

On the case’s developments so far, O’Mara said he thinks there has been a lot “premature and inappropriate” information circulated.

On the prosecutor Angela Corey’s press conference: “I appreciated the way the prosecutor handled the press conference. … It was business-like. I look forward to working with her on the case.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.