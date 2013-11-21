George Zimmerman's Girlfriend Was Reportedly Trying To Sell A TV Interview, Claims He Is Suicidal

George Zimmerman’s girlfriend, Samantha Scheibe,

told an Orlando news stationthat she’s been trying to get on TV for a national interview for weeks and that she’s worried about Zimmerman’s depression and alleged suicidal thoughts.

In text messages and phone calls with WKMG, Scheibe detailed her relationship with Zimmerman.

Scheibe said that after his acquittal in the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, Zimmerman became depressed and had trouble getting out of bed. She told the news station that he overdosed on sleeping pills and put a gun inside his mouth, threatening to kill himself.

These claims have not been corroborated by Zimmerman.

Scheibe also said that she feared Zimmerman, but stayed with him because she thought she could help him.

She also said that Zimmerman once sent a still image from an intimate video of the two of them to Scheibe’s daughter after he and Scheibe got into an argument.

Scheibe and her mother have been shopping an interview for weeks, according to WKMG. The station says Scheibe hasn’t appeared on TV for a national interview yet because no one was willing to pay what she asked.

Her mother told the news station that Scheibe hoped a national interview would force Zimmerman to get help.

Earlier this week, Zimmerman was charged with aggravated assault and battery after Scheibe called 911 during an alleged domestic dispute.

In the 911 call, Scheibe said that Zimmerman pointed a shotgun at her and was breaking property in her house after she asked him to leave.

