George Zimmerman's Girlfriend Wants To Drop Assault Charges And Get Back Together With Him

George Zimmerman’s girlfriend, who last month

accused him of breaking her stuff and pointing a gun at her, now says she wants to drop the assault charges and get back together with him, ABC News

reports.

Samantha Scheibe, who allowed Zimmerman to move in with her after they started dating in August, reportedly said in a sworn statement that Zimmerman never pointed a gun at her, which conflicts with previous statements. She also said in the statement, “I want to be with George.”

Scheibe said in the affidavit that she “felt very intimidated” when she was being questioned by police and that police “misinterpreted” her. She also said she “may have misspoken about certain facts.”

In a 911 call during the domestic dispute, Scheibe said that Zimmerman put his gun in her face and told her to “get the f— out.”

Before the dispute, Scheibe was reportedly shopping around a TV interview, hoping to get paid to speak on national television about her relationship with Zimmerman.

She reportedly told local news station WKMG that Zimmerman has been depressed and suicidal.

In July, Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

Scheibe’s statement is embedded below:

Samantha Scheibe Statement

