GEORGE ZIMMERMAN'S DAD: My Son Is Not An Angry Thug

WOFL Fox 35 has released an exclusive interview with George Zimmerman’s father.



Robert Zimmerman defends his son entirely, saying that Trayvon Martin threatened to kill George and “continued to beat George, and at some point, George pulled his pistol and did what he did.”

The Fox reporter asks tough questions about the supposed calls for help (4:18). Judge for yourself whether the answers are convincing.

Robert Zimmerman’s face was not shown on TV.



EXCLUSIVE: Robert Zimmerman interview: MyFoxORLANDO.com

