This Instagram Post Allegedly Shows George Zimmerman's Attorney Having 'Celebration Cones' For 'Beating Stupidity'

Pamela Engel
Don West Instagram

There’s an Instagram post circulating that allegedly shows George Zimmerman defence attorney Don West having “celebration” ice cream cones with two women.

The caption: “We beat stupidity celebration cones … #zimmerman #defence #dadkilledit.”

West is the attorney on Zimmerman’s defence team who told a badly received knock-knock joke during opening statements. He later apologized

The authenticity of the Instagram post is questionable since West hasn’t yet verified that it’s real. Local ABC news station WPLG says West is expected to issue a statement on it soon.

The photo looks like it comes from a user called “mollywestttt,” an account that cannot be found through a search on the app.

The news channel pointed out on its Twitter feed that the tie West appears to be wearing in the Instagram photo matches the one he wore on Monday, the first day of the trial.

Zimmerman is currently standing trial on second-degree murder charges for the death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.