Court Rules George Zimmerman Can Travel If He Has An Itinerary

George Zimmerman

Photo: Roberto Gonzalez/Getty Images

Judge Kenneth Lester is starting to ease up on the neighbourhood watchman accused of killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.George Zimmerman asked the court on Thursday to let him live outside Seminole County, Fla., claiming he fears for his safety and the stress of staying there is hindering his ability to assist with his own defence.



The request was filed Thursday afternoon. It was first reported and tweeted by the Orlando Sentinel’s Jeff Weiner.

While Lester wouldn’t go that far he did rule Zimmerman can travel to Orange County, Fla., “on a limited case-by-case basis,” the Orlando Sentinel reported Friday.

“He has to have an itinerary,” Lester said.

In his original request, Zimmerman’s lead attorney Mark O’Mara says his client must be allowed to travel to meet his legal team as well as handle “various other necessary matters.”

The motion doesn’t go into detail about those other matters. Lester has yet to rule on whether Zimmerman can actually move out of Seminole County, Fla.

Zimmerman’s team and prosecutors also went head-to-head Friday over the state’s request to access Zimmerman’s medical records.

The state requested access to Zimmerman’s records. However, the neighbourhood watchman accused of killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin claimed his medical records are privileged and the state is simply going on a fishing expedition.

In its response motion, filed Thursday and tweeted by Weiner, Florida prosecutors claim since Zimmerman has lied about how many passports he owns as well as his financial status, the state is concerned he could be lying about the injuries he may have sustained the night he shot Martin.

Lester ruled he’ll look at the records in private and listen to attorneys’ arguments about their release in private but the records will not become public, the Sentinel reported Friday.

