CNN's George Zimmerman Ratings Explosion Was Very Short-Lived

On Monday, CNN experienced a primetime ratings explosion, buoyed by two exclusive interviews in the post-George Zimmerman trial fallout.



By Tuesday night, the primetime ratings were back to normal. Fox News far outpaced both CNN and MSNBC the last two nights, with the latter two networks trading places in the Nos. 2 and 3 slots.

Fox News averaged more than 2 million total viewers in primetime in each of the last two nights. Among the key 25-54 age demographic, it also far surpassed both networks — something that was a key victory for CNN Monday night. By Wednesday, Fox once again had the day’s top 12 cable news telecasts.

Here are the last two nights’ ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research:

WEDNESDAY

Total Day

Fox: 1,234,000 in total viewers (251,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 430,000 (162,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 393,000 (124,000 in 25-54)

Primetime

Fox: 2,197,000 in total viewers(416,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 575,000 (219,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 734,000 (241,000 in 25-54)

TUESDAY

Total Day

Fox: 1,231,000 in total viewers (223,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 515,000 (200,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 355,000 (107,000 in 25-54)

Primetime

Fox: 2,040,000 in total viewers (398,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 846,000 (360,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 595,000 (173,000 in 25-54)

