Celebrities Are Furious With The George Zimmerman Verdict And Doing Everything To Show It

Kirsten Acuna
rihanna barclays centre may 5 2013Rihanna was among outspoken celebrities upset with the George Zimmerman verdict.

Celebrities were shocked that George Zimmerman was found not guilty of murder in the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. 

No sooner than the verdict was announced, singers, actors, and directors responded in anger on Twitter. 

From offering prayers to Martin’s family to taking action, here’s what stars had to say regarding Zimmerman’s verdict.

Rihanna was very vocal on Twitter.

As was Beyoncé’s younger sister Solange. She invited followers to support a civil rights case against Zimmerman.

Nicki Minaj asked President Obama to deliver his reaction. 

Other celebs voiced their opinions on the verdict, too.

Actress Olivia Wilde called out Ann Coulter for praising Zimmerman’s acquittal.

Even children’s author Judy Blume weighed in.

Not everyone took to social media.

Beyoncé held a moment of silence for Trayvon Martin during a concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Afterward, she sang “I Will Always Love You.”

trayvon martin beyonce

The singer also shared the following image on her Tumblr page:
 

One of the most vocal on the issue was actor Michael B. Jordan who nearly cancelled a press event for new film “Fruitvale Station.”

The Weinstein Company film offers a similar parallel to the Trayvon Martin case. The film follows 22-year-old Oscar Grant who was gunned down by a cop in 2008.

Before answering questions, the actor addressed the press about the case.

Via Deadline:

“My heart hurts so bad right now. I wasn’t going to come after I found out about George Zimmerman getting acquitted. It broke me up. That’s why I think this film means so much, because it keeps happening again and again. [We must] learn how to treat each other better and stop judging one another just because we’re different. It’s not just a black and white thing, it’s a people thing. It’s the only way that things are going to take the necessary steps to move in the right direction so things can get better because I don’t think it’s ever gonna stop, but something’s gotta f*****g change.”

