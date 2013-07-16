Celebrities Are Furious With The George Zimmerman Verdict And Doing Everything To Show It

Rihanna was among outspoken celebrities upset with the George Zimmerman verdict.

Celebrities were shocked that George Zimmerman was found not guilty of murder in the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.



No sooner than the verdict was announced, singers, actors, and directors responded in anger on Twitter.

From offering prayers to Martin’s family to taking action, here’s what stars had to say regarding Zimmerman’s verdict.

Rihanna was very vocal on Twitter.

“A system cannot fail those it was never built to protect” #JudicialFail — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2013

A child was gunned down for no reason! And nothing about that sounds like murder? My baby brother is… http://t.co/VX5DVzcYcN — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2013

As was Beyoncé’s younger sister Solange. She invited followers to support a civil rights case against Zimmerman.

Is this not what our ancestors, grandfathers and fathers fought for…? Now I will be fighting for my son… — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 14, 2013

I have not gone to sleep,because all I can think about is what can be done. The message sent across the world will not be accepted…by me. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 14, 2013

Today is a day of knowledge! We are inviting guidance on what all we can do to support the @NAACP civil rights case against Zimmerman… — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 14, 2013

Seeing & gathering with people today/tonight all for the same fight helped to restore my faith in humanity… pic.twitter.com/oid0vuBJfU — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 15, 2013

Nicki Minaj asked President Obama to deliver his reaction.

What are your thoughts? @BarackObama We’re allowed to disregard 911 operators, pursue and kill ppl now? But send lauryn hill to jail 4 TAXES — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 14, 2013

And our taxes paid for that trial. We just paid to see a murderer walk free after killing an innocent unarmed little boy. #GodBlessAmerica — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 14, 2013

Other celebs voiced their opinions on the verdict, too.

I feel sick. #RipTrayvonMartin — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 14, 2013

My heart goes out to Trayvon Martin’s family & loved ones. Thought & prayers being sent their way #NoJustice — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 14, 2013

He will wind up in jail soon anyway when he tries to get his memorabilia and Jersey’s back. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 14, 2013

Zimmerman verdict sickens me. — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) July 14, 2013

This shit crazy! — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) July 14, 2013

What do I tell my future son when he wants to go for a snack run at the local store? — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) July 14, 2013

Dear George Zimmerman: may I suggest you use Gene Hackman’s escape strategy from the end of THE BIRDCAGE? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 14, 2013

Had a gun-toting Trayvon Martin stalked an unarmed George Zimmerman, and then shot him to death… DO I EVEN NEED TO COMPLETE THIS SENTENCE? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 14, 2013

Actress Olivia Wilde called out Ann Coulter for praising Zimmerman’s acquittal.

I feel sick. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 14, 2013

.@AnnCoulter you are a hateful wench. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 14, 2013

Even children’s author Judy Blume weighed in.

Not surprised. But distraught. Saw ‘Fruitvale Station’ tonight. How ironic to come home to this verdict. — Judy Blume (@judyblume) July 14, 2013

Not everyone took to social media.

Beyoncé held a moment of silence for Trayvon Martin during a concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Afterward, she sang “I Will Always Love You.”

The singer also shared the following image on her Tumblr page:



One of the most vocal on the issue was actor Michael B. Jordan who nearly cancelled a press event for new film “Fruitvale Station.”

The Weinstein Company film offers a similar parallel to the Trayvon Martin case. The film follows 22-year-old Oscar Grant who was gunned down by a cop in 2008.

Before answering questions, the actor addressed the press about the case.

Via Deadline:

“My heart hurts so bad right now. I wasn’t going to come after I found out about George Zimmerman getting acquitted. It broke me up. That’s why I think this film means so much, because it keeps happening again and again. [We must] learn how to treat each other better and stop judging one another just because we’re different. It’s not just a black and white thing, it’s a people thing. It’s the only way that things are going to take the necessary steps to move in the right direction so things can get better because I don’t think it’s ever gonna stop, but something’s gotta f*****g change.”

