George Zimmerman is greeted by defence counsel Don West at the start of his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 8, 2013.

George Zimmerman has been found not guilty in the murder of Trayvon Martin.

The Judge has announced that his bond has been released, and that his GPS has been cut off.

