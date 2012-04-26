George Zimmerman Takes Down His Website

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

According to the Orlando Sentinel, George Zimmerman, the neighbourhood watchman charged with murdering Trayvon Martin in Florida this February has taken down his website, where he solicited funds to help with his defence.From the report:



A spokesman for defence attorney Mark O’Mara said Wednesday that that was intentional, and that people should not look for it to come back.

The point, said Jimmy Woods, O’Mara’s office manager and spokesman, is for Zimmerman to have no web presence.

