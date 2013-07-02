CNN Accidentally Broadcasts George Zimmerman's Social Security Number

A screenshot of the CNN coverage with George Zimmerman’s numbers redacted.

During testimony Monday in the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman, prosecutors inadvertently displayed a document containing Zimmerman’s social security and telephone numbers, among other personal information.



This information is obviously not public record (they should have been redacted on the document), and it seems that the numbers were displayed by accident.

Mediaite has video of the courtroom reaction after people realised that Zimmerman’s personal information was on display, as well as a screenshot of CNN airing the police report containing Zimmerman’s address, social security number, and phone number. Mediaite redacted the information in its screenshot, but CNN aired it with all the numbers visible.

The numbers likely aired on CNN by accident because the network was broadcasting live coverage of the trial. In addition to some of the testimony being aired live on television, several news outlets have set up live streams of the trial so people can watch online.

Once people realise what information is on display, you can hear multiple people in the courtroom saying “Get that down,” and the voice of the prosecutor saying “How can I clear it?”

Zimmerman is currently standing trial for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

We’ve reached out to a CNN representative for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.

