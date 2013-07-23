Report: George Zimmerman Rescued Somebody From An Overturned Truck

George Zimmerman briefly emerged from hiding last week to pull someone out of an overturned truck on a Florida highway, ABC News reports.



It was the first time Zimmerman was seen in public after his acquittal on second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. His lawyers say that he now wears a bullet proof vest when he goes out in public, according to ABC.

The “not guilty” verdict spawned violent protests across the country, and Zimmerman has received many death threats.

Details about the rescue are scarce, but police confirmed the news today. The Florida Highway Patrol is now handling the case. The truck had apparently rolled over in a crash at the intersection of a Florida highway.

We’ll be updating as we learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.