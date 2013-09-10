George Zimmerman Was Detained After Allegedly Threatening Wife And Her Dad With Gun

Reuters/Joe Burbank/Pool George Zimmerman is greeted by defence counsel Don West at the start of his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 8, 2013.

George Zimmerman’s estranged wife called Florida police a little after 2 p.m. Monday, saying he had assaulted her father and that he was threatening her, police have confirmed to Business Insider.

Zimmerman — who was acquitted in a widely watched murder trial in July — had a gun when authorities were called Monday, police told Business Insider.

Here’s the content of Shellie’s 911 call, according to Orlando Sentinel courts reporter Jeff Weiner:

“I’m really, really afraid. I don’t know what he’s capable of. I’m really, really scared.”

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, police said that Zimmerman wasn’t officially being detained, and that he was cooperating with officers, the Orlando Sentinel’s Jeff Weiner tweeted.

Police said his lawyer wasn’t at the scene, according to Weiner.

“We’ve only heard one side of the story so far,” Lake Mary Police Chief Steve Bracknell told the Associated Press earlier on Monday.

George Zimmerman’s own brother, Robert, echoed that sentiment in a tweet. “We’ve learned from GZ case not to ‘jump to conclusions’ to wait for facts, & to avoid speculation. ‘News’ is a business — not your friend,” Robert Zimmerman tweeted.

The incident comes days after Zimmerman’s wife Shellie filed for divorce following an explosive TV interview. He was also caught speeding in recent days for the second time since his acquittal.

Zimmerman was found not guilty in July of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old. Shellie Zimmerman recently revealed in an ABC interview that she was not even home the night her huband shot the teenager. She was staying with her father because the two had been fighting.

Since then, Shellie Zimmerman told ABC, her relationship with George Zimmerman has just gotten worse.

