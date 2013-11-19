George Zimmerman Charged With Assault And Battery After Domestic Dispute

Multiple Florida news outlets

are reportingthat George Zimmerman has been arrested following a domestic dispute involving his “girlfriend.”

Zimmerman has been taken to jail and booked, according to a press release from the Seminole County sheriff’s office. He’s being held without bail, police said at a press conference.

Police have charged Zimmerman with aggravated assault, battery, and domestic violence.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the dispute took place in the part of town where Zimmerman’s new girlfriend lives. Zimmerman reportedly shares the home with her.

Her house is in Apopka, about 15 miles from Orlando, according to WFTV.

During the dispute, Zimmerman reportedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend. Police said they witnessed a broken table when they arrived at the home, which they believe she is renting.

His girlfriend had no visible injuries, according to police. No one else was at the home when the dispute happened.

Zimmerman was acquitted in July of the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

This isn’t the first time since his stunning acquittal that Zimmerman has had a run-in with the law. He’s drawn comparisons to O.J. Simpson for his antics after his highly publicized trial.

In September, Zimmerman’s estranged wife Shellie called the cops on him claiming he assaulted her father and threatened her. She and her father decided not to prosecute.

Zimmerman also attracted attention for getting two speeding tickets and taking a private tour of the gun manufacturer that made the weapon he used to kill Martin.

