George Zimmerman's Family Said 'A Lot Of Bad Things About Black People': Witness

As we continue to sift through the trove of new evidence released today by the Florida State’s Attorney Office, we came across the much-debated statements that George Zimmerman and his family were unabashedly racist while he was growing up.The statements, made by a woman referred to only as Witness 9, paint the picture of a man raised in a racist family who disliked minorities unless they fit a certain mould.



“Because growing up, they’ve always made, him and his family have always made statements that they don’t like black people if they don’t act like white people,” Witness 9 told investigators Jim Post and Jim Rick during a March interview.

“They talk a lot of, a lot of bad things about black people,” she added.

Witness 9 said she came forward because she was afraid Zimmerman may have attacked 17-year-old Trayvon Martin “because the kid was black.”

Zimmerman is currently facing second-degree murder charges stemming from the February shooting death of Martin. Zimmerman claimed he was acting in self-defence when he shot the black teenager.

While Witness 9 told investigators she couldn’t remember Zimmerman specifically making racist statements, she did recall having such a conversation with his mother.

At one point — the interview isn’t clear on timing — Zimmerman’s mother said she didn’t like President Barack Obama, the witness said.

“I said ‘why not?’ you know just thinking she was joking,” Witness 9 told investigators. “And she said, ‘Because he is black. I am a racist.’ Just loud and proud.”

Witness 9’s exact relationship with Zimmerman hasn’t been disclosed but from the interviews it appears she was either a family member or a close family friend.

Zimmerman’s legal team filed a motion Monday morning to stop the judge from releasing Witness 9’s interviews. His attorneys have not yet released any other statements, and they did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

