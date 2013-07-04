George Zimmerman's Prosecutors Have Had A Huge Turnaround In His Second-Degree Murder Trial

Prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda (R), demonstrates a possible scenario while questioning witness Sanford police officer Chris Serino at George Zimmerman’s second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 2, 2013.

Prosecutors in the George Zimmerman trial messed up the first week of his second-degree murder trial but have managed to poke some holes this week into his story that he killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in self-defence.



Here are all of the points prosecutors scored so far this week:

Zimmerman says Martin “slammed” his head into the sidewalk multiple times. But medical examiner Valerie Rao contradicted that claim with this testimony: “The injuries are so minor, and to me, the word slammed implies great force.”

On a recorded interview with the police, the court also heard Zimmerman say he put Martin’s hands underneath his torso after he fired the shot. Postmortem photos show Martin’s hands at his sides.

Zimmerman says Martin punched him, breaking his nose and then covered his nose and mouth, preventing him from yelling for help. Lead detective for the Sanford PD Chris Serino testified that no blood was found on Martin’s hands though. The defence, however, argues, consistent with some witness testimony, that Zimmerman was on the bottom of the fight. Due to “gravity,” he would have swallowed his blood, the defence says.

Prosecutor Bernie de La Rionda asked Serino, “Did George Zimmerman exaggerate the way in which he was hit?” Serino said he felt Zimmerman did exaggerate.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Zimmerman’s criminal justice course work could be admitted into evidence. Prosecutors are trying to show that he knew more about Florida law than he let on.

Zimmerman’s defence has also scored some points, though:

Serino testified that he bluffed Zimmerman, saying that Martin used his mobile phone to videotape the fight. Zimmerman’s response, according to Serino, was “Thank God,” indicating he had nothing to hide.

