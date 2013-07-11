Prosecutor, defence Attorney Mount A Dummy To Prove A Point In The Zimmerman Case

Mark O’Mara mounted the dummy after prosecutor John Guy did.

George Zimmerman’s defence team is resting its case Wednesday after several theatrical demonstrations of what might have happened the night he killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.



In one of the more bizarre moments, prosecutor John Guy pulled out a life-size dummy to suggest Trayvon Martin may have been trying to back away when Zimmerman shot and killed him. With the doll between his legs, Guy pointed out to expert witness Dennis Root that Martin was shot at a 90-degree angle.

“If Trayvon Martin’s backing up, couldn’t the defendant have shot him at a 90-degree angle?” Guy asked.

Sitting atop the dummy, Guy also suggested that it would have been tough for Zimmerman to reach into his side holster for his gun with Martin on top of him.

The prosecutor’s theatrics with the dummy prompted defence attorney Mark O’Mara to straddle the doll himself to demonstrate that at a certain angle his client could have found his gun with the teen on top of him.

The issue of who was on top of the fight is key because Zimmerman says he killed Martin in self-defence. Zimmerman wasn’t arrested for several weeks after Martin’s February 2012 death. He was eventually charged with second-degree murder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.