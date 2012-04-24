George Zimmerman Pleads 'Not Guilty' To Murdering Trayvon Martin

According to the Orlando Sentinel, George Zimmerman has already given his plea of ‘not guilty’ in the Trayvon Martin murder case.



Judge Kenneth Lester unsealed files of the case yesterday, and it was revealed that Zimmerman’s lawyer, Mark O’Mara had already entered his plea days earlier.

Normally there would be more information once the documents were unsealed, but both O’Mara and special prosecutor Angela Corey are keeping crime-scene photos, autopsy results and other evidence sealed until later.

