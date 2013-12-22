George Zimmerman Painting Sold On EBay For More Than $US100,000

Winning bid tops $US100,000 on eBay for flag painting made and sold by George Zimmerman

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bidding has closed on eBay for artwork created by George Zimmerman.

The winning bid was $US100,099.99 Saturday for a painting depicting a U.S. flag in shades of blue with the words “God, One Nation, with Liberty and Justice for All.”

The item received 96 bids since Monday on the online auction website. A picture shows Zimmerman holding the artwork.

Zimmerman’s attorney, Jayne Weintraub, told The Associated Press that her client created the artwork himself and posted it for sale.

Weintraub says that, “unfairly, he has not been gainfully employed of late and he’s utilising his talent to make some money.”

Zimmerman was acquitted in July in the shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin. Prosecutors recently declined to file domestic violence charges against him for an incident involving his girlfriend.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

