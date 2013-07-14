NAACP Is 'Outraged And Heartbroken,' And Will Pursue 'Civil Rights Charges' Against George Zimmerman

George Zimmerman chats with his defence attorney Mark O’Mara (R) during an early morning recess in his second-degree murder trial in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court, in Sanford, Florida, July 3, 2013.

The NAACP said late Saturday that it was “outraged and heartbroken” over the not-guilty verdict in the George Zimmerman trial, vowing to pursue “civil rights charges” with the Department of Justice.



“We are outraged and heartbroken over today’s verdict,” said Ben Jealous, president and CEO of the NAACP. “We stand with Trayvon’s family and we are called to act. We will pursue civil rights charges with the Department of Justice, we will continue to fight for the removal of Stand Your Ground laws in every state, and we will not rest until racial profiling in all its forms is outlawed.”

Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 death of teenager Trayvon Martin. The jury determined that he was not guilty of both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

defence attorney Mark O’Mara said in a press conference after the verdict was read that he doesn’t expect Zimmerman’s days in court to be over.

“We’ll see how many civil lawsuits will spawn from this fiasco,” O’Mara said.

