The Stirring Daily News Cover On The George Zimmerman Verdict

The Daily News has a stirring front page today on the not-guilty verdict in the George Zimmerman case. The cover bears the image of a hooded sweatshirt that has become synonymous with Trayvon Martin, the teenager who was killed by Zimmerman. He was found not guilty of both second-degree murder and manslaughter on Saturday.



The Daily News casts Martin in the same light as Emmett Till, the black teenager who was murdered in 1955 after reportedly flirting with a white woman, and other African-Americans who have been killed in racial violence.

Here’s the cover, via the Newseum:

