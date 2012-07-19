The Night Of Trayvon Martin's Death Was 'All God's Plan:' George Zimmerman

In his first-ever TV interview Wednesday night, George Zimmerman revealed he didn’t regret following Trayvon Martin or packing a gun the night he killed the 17-year-old.



While he ultimately apologized to Martin’s parents, Zimmerman said “no” when Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked if he regretted getting out of his car to follow the teen or carrying the weapon.

“I feel that it was all God’s plan,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman told Hannity that his wife, Shellie, had previously been shaken up by a burglary in the neighbourhood.

“I promised her I could do what I could to keep her safe,” Zimmerman said.

Still, later on in the interview, Zimmerman said he wished there was something – “anything” – he could have done that wouldn’t have put him in a position where he “had to take” Martin’s life.

