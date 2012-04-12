Here Is George Zimmerman's Mugshot

George Zimmerman was charged with the second-degree murder earlier Wednesday evening in the shooting of Trayvon Martin.



Zimmerman’s new lawyer, Mark O’Mara, said later in a press conference that earlier in the day, Zimmerman had turned himself in, and that he was “troubled” by the allegations and “scared.”

Zimmerman, a neighbourhood watch captain, claimed self-defence when he shot and killed the teenager Martin in late February. Local authorities did not charge him, under Florida’s increasingly controversial He will appear in court on Thursday, according to CBS Miami, where prosecutors will request that he be held without bond until trial.

The Associated Press has Zimmerman’s mugshot from his booking Wednesday:

Photo: AP

