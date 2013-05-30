George Zimmerman's defence Team Is Begging For Money

Attempts to crowdfund the George Zimmerman defence are coming up short — his team is nearly out of money just weeks before the case goes to trial.



In a blog post on the Zimmerman Legal defence Fund Trust website, his attorneys say they need another $120,000 to “give George the defence he deserves.” The team might be able to scrape by on $75,000 “at the barest minimum.”

That goal might be a bit too high considering the team has only raised $26,000 in the past two months.

Zimmerman will stand trial in June for the February 2012 shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. He says he shot Martin in self-defence during a confrontation in a Sanford, Fla. neighbourhood.

The defence fund was set up as a means for people to donate to support Zimmerman’s case. Zimmerman himself has asked people for donations via his website, titled “The Real George Zimmerman.”

Zimmerman’s defence team claims it needs to spend “thousands of dollars on transcripts of crucial depositions” and “pay experts and provide them accommodations during the time they may be needed at trial.”

Attorneys on the defence team aren’t being paid for their services, according to the post.

So far, the defence has spent about $400,000, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

