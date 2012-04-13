George Zimmerman Just Made His First Appearance In Court

Photo: Courtesy of AP

George Zimmerman, the 28-year-old neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed, Trayvon Martin, just appeared in Florida court for the first time. Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder yesterday by state-appointed special prosecutor Angela Corey. Corey also appeared in court, as did Zimmerman’s new legal counsel, Orlando attorney Mark O’Mara.



The appearance was brief and pretty uneventful. Zimmerman spoke only once, responding “yes, sir,” when the judge asked him to confirm that he accepted O’Mara as his representation.

After Zimmerman exited the court, the judge granted O’Mara’s request to temporarily seal the documents Zimmerman’s court file, including witness statements for the prosecution.

An arraignment was set for May 29 at 1:30 p.m. The judge did not take up the issue of bail, so Zimmerman will remain in jail, at least until the arraignment.

