Four Zimmerman Jurors Release Statement Rebutting Anonymous Juror's Anderson Cooper Interview

Four jurors from the George Zimmerman trial released a statement late Tuesday evening asking the press to respect their privacy — and rebutting some statements made by anonymous juror “B-37.”



The anonymous juror has been the only juror from the trial to break her silence about the case, speaking out in a lengthy interview with Anderson Cooper over the past two nights.

But the four jurors who released a statement on Tuesday cautioned that “B-37” did not speak for them. She detailed to Cooper, among other things, the original preferred verdicts of each juror, as well as details of their deliberations.

This group sought to distance itself from “B-37.” Five of the six jurors in the case have now spoken after the verdict.

Here’s the full statement (H/T to Tampa’s ABC Action News):

We, the undersigned jurors, understand there is a great deal of interest in this case. But we ask you to remember that we are not public officials and we did not invite this type of attention into our lives. We also wish to point out that the opinions of Juror B-37, expressed on the Anderson Cooper show were her own, and not in any way representative of the jurors listed below.

Serving on this jury has been a highly emotional and physically draining experience for each of us. The death of a teenager weighed heavily on our hearts but in the end we did what the law required us to do.

We appeal to the highest standards of your profession and ask the media to respect our privacy and give us time to process what we have been through.

Thank you,

Juror B-51

Juror B-76

Juror E-6

Juror E-40

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.