Here's The Questionnaire Lawyers Used To Pick The George Zimmerman Jury

The questionnaire lawyers used to select jurors for the George Zimmerman trial has been released online.



It seems pretty standard and meant to root out people who might be biased or have already decided on Zimmerman’s guilt or innocence. The six-person jury ended up being all women.

And it looks like defence attorney Don West’s poorly timed knock-knock joke was pretty accurate — the first question on the list is: “Have you ever heard of George Zimmerman?”

The document is embedded below:

State v. Zimmerman -Jury Questionnaire by yamichea

