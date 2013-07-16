George Zimmerman Juror Says She Wouldn't Mind If He Were On Her neighbourhood Watch

A juror on the George Zimmerman case told Anderson Cooper Monday that she wouldn’t mind if he were on her neighbourhood watch and that she believed he’d “learned his lesson” after killing an unarmed teenager.



The juror, known as B37, seemed sympathetic towards Zimmerman, who has been vilified in the press as a vigilante and as a racist. Zimmerman, who was active on his neighbourhood watch, was if anything “overeager to help people” in the neighbourhood, the jury told Cooper.

“He was frustrated and things got out of hand,” the juror said.

The juror got choked up and said she felt sorry for both Trayvon Martin and Zimmerman. But, she said, Zimmerman had a right to protect himself.

“His heart was in the right place. It just went terribly wrong,” the juror said.

