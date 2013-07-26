JUROR: George Zimmerman 'Got Away With Murder' And Trial Was 'A Publicity Stunt'

George Zimmerman, defendant in the killing of Trayvon Martin, stands in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, with his attorney Mark O’Mara (R), for a pre-trial hearing April 30, 2013

Another juror from the George Zimmerman trial is coming forward with her story, and she told ABC News that Zimmerman “got away with murder” and that she wants to apologise to Trayvon Martin’s parents.



She was the only minority on the all-female jury that acquitted Zimmerman on second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Martin, a Florida teenager who was shot while walking home from the store.

“You can’t put the man in jail even though in our hearts we felt he was guilty,” said the woman, known as Juror B29. “But we had to grab our hearts and put it aside and look at the evidence.”

She said she initially wanted to convict Zimmerman of second-degree murder.

“I was the juror that was going to give them the hung jury,” she said. “I fought to the end.”

Maddy also called the case “a publicity stunt” and said it never should have gone to trial. She said Florida law is clear: “if you have no proof that he killed him intentionally, you can’t say he’s guilty,” she told ABC.

The full ABC interview will air Friday at 7 a.m. on Good Morning America. The juror, who is only going by her first name, “Maddy,” is the second to come forward after the trial, but the first to show her face on television. She is a 36-year-old Puerto Rican nursing assistant and mother to 8 children.

Another anonymous juror, known as B37, spoke to media earlier this month and announced plans to write a book about the trial. She later dropped that plan, announced about 48 hours after the verdict came down, amid heavy criticism.

Maddy echoed Juror B37’s statements that the case was never about race.

