REPORT: A George Zimmerman Juror Has Already Announced Her Plans To Write A Book

Just days after a Florida jury handed down a controversial verdict acquitting George Zimmerman on second-degree murder charges, Juror B37 has reportedly signed with a literary agent and announced that she intends to write a book.



Mediabistro has this statement from Martin Literary Management president Sharlene Martin:

My hope is that people will read Juror B37’s book, written with her attorney husband, and understand the commitment it takes to serve and be sequestered on a jury in a highly publicized murder trial and how important, despite one’s personal viewpoints, it is to follow the letter of the law. It could open a whole new dialogue about laws that may need to be revised and revamped to suit a 21st century way of life. The reader will also learn why the jurors had no option but to find Zimmerman Not Guilty due to the manner in which he was charged and the content of the jury instructions.

The juror, who does not yet have a book deal, is remaining anonymous for now. Martin also represents Amanda Knox’s ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito and Shanna Hogan, who wrote a book about Jodi Arias.

The not guilty verdict shocked thousands across America and spawned protests in large cities such as New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Six women served on the Zimmerman jury. So far, none has spoken out publicly about the trial.

