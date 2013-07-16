JUROR: The Man Screaming On The 911 Call Was George Zimmerman

George Zimmerman, defendant in the killing of Trayvon Martin, stands in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, with his attorney Mark O’Mara (R), for a pre-trial hearing April 30, 2013

CNN’s Anderson Cooper has scored the first interview with a juror on the George Zimmerman case, and the anonymous woman said she believes it was the defendant who was screaming for help on a 911 call.



All but one of the six jurors had no doubt that it was Zimmerman’s voice on the 911 call, despite testimony from 17-year-old Trayvon Martin’s mother and brother that it was the teenager’s voice screaming for help.

“I was sure sure it was George Zimmerman’s voice,” the unnamed juror known as B37 told Cooper, explaining she felt that way because “of the evidence he was the one who had gotten beaten.”

The question of who was screaming for help was important because Zimmerman said he shot and killed the unarmed teenager in self-defence.

