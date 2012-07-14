George Zimmerman's Lawyer Accuses Judge Of Flagrant Bias Against His Client

Mark O’Mara, George Zimmerman’s lawyer

George Zimmerman is worried he won’t get a fair trial at the hands of Judge Kenneth Lester and has asked that he be disqualified, according to court documents filed by Zimmerman’s attorney Friday.In the strongly worded motion, Mark O’Mara, Zimmerman’s lead attorney, accuses Lester of favouring the prosecution and sticking to already-formed opinions about Zimmerman’s guilt.



The motion comes after Lester begrudgingly let Zimmerman free on bond for the second time.

In his decision regarding bail, Lester made “gratuitous, disparaging remarks about Mr. Zimmerman’s character; advocates for Mr. Zimmerman to be prosecuted for additional crimes; offers a personal opinion about the evidence for said prosecution, and continues to hold over Mr. Zimmerman’s head the threat of future contempt proceedings,” according to O’Mara’s motion.

In his motion granting bond, Lester said Zimmerman has “flaunted the system.”

“The defendant has tried to manipulate the system when he has been presented the opportunity to do so,” Lester wrote.

Because of Lester’s opinion and his behaviour behind the bench, Zimmerman fears the court is biased against him, meaning he won’t receive a fair trial under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

The neighbourhood watchman is facing second-degree murder charges stemming from the February shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

