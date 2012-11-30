Send George Zimmerman Money And He'll Send You An Autograph

George Zimmerman is so broke he’s offering to send supporters his John Hancock if they send him money.



His legal defence fund, which once raised about $340,000, is nearly empty, prompting Zimmerman’s legal team to promise to respond to any monetary support with a thank you card “personally signed by George,” the Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday.

“Currently, the balance of the George Zimmerman defence Fund is at its lowest, and new funds must be raised to support George’s living expenses and legal costs through the end of the Self defence Immunity Hearing and/or trial,” Zimmerman’s legal team claims on its website.

Here is the card you’ll get if you send Zimmerman money:

Zimmerman, the neighbourhood watchman charged with killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, “has to live like a hermit” since he was released on bond, according to his attorney Mark O’Mara.

But that hasn’t stopped him from blowing through the money his supporters have raised.

He spent $30,000 to make the “complicated transition from life in Sanford,Fla., to a life in hiding” and used an additional $20,000 for living expenses, O’Mara announced in June.

However, absolutely no money has been used to pay Zimmerman’s attorneys, according to the defence fund website.

Zimmerman’s now-nearly-empty defence fund will also be moving into the hands of a new manager next month who will ramp up fundraising efforts, according to the website.

