George Zimmerman insults Trayvon Martin's parents in an explosive new interview

George Zimmerman said the parents of Trayvon Martin “didn’t raise their son right,” and called the Black Lives Matter movement a “fraudulent, violent campaign” in a loaded interview with The Daily Beast published Tuesday.

Zimmerman, who fatally shot 17-year-old Martin in February 2012 and was acquitted of second-degree murder the next year, told The Daily Beast that Martin’s mum and dad, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, are bad parents who are “capitalising” on Trayvon’s death.

Now, four years after the shooting, Zimmerman is auctioning off the gun he used to kill Martin.

Despite the overwhelmingly negative attention and fake listings the auction has garnered — including a $65 million bid from a user named “Racist McShootface” — Zimmerman claims he has a firm offer with verified assets for $100,000.

He added that auctioning off the gun is what the forefathers would do, although he says he originally wanted to keep it for his future children and grandchildren.

“It is what was used to save my life from a near-death brutal attack by Trayvon Martin,” he said, adding that he wants it to be worth “as much as possible.”

Zimmerman continued his verbal assault on the family whose son he killed, saying Martin “attacked a complete stranger and attempted to kill him,” Zimmerman said.

“It’s their duty to have an internal dialogue to see what they should have done better and what they should have done appropriately.”

The acquitted killer rattled off a number of grievances he wants to settle with funds from the gun sale, like countering Hillary Clinton’s “anti-firearm rhetoric.” He says he also wants to end the career of Angela Corey, the prosecutor who charged him with second-degree murder in Martin’s death.

During his interview, Zimmerman also claimed he would “fight” the Black Lives Matter movement and compensate law-enforcement officers he says were affected by it.

“They would know that George Zimmerman is going to step in and make them richer than they ever dreamed of being.”

Since his acquittal, Zimmerman has had multiple run-ins with police, and was, at one point, charged with aggravated assault involving a girlfriend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.