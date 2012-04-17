CRUCIAL EVIDENCE: neighbours Say George Zimmerman Had Injuries To His Head And Nose

Photo: Courtesy of AP

One of the most important things for George Zimmerman to establish in the Trayvon Martin case is whether he legitimately felt that his life was in danger and therefore had the right to use lethal force. Watchers of the case have previously scrutinized Sanford PD security video to see any evidence of injuries.



But according to a report from Chris Francescani at Reuters, neighbours report that George Zimmerman had bandaged on his nose and face the day after he killed Trayvon Martin:”

Jorge Rodriguez, Zimmerman’s next-door neighbour, told Reuters that when he saw Zimmerman the day after the incident, “he had two big, butterfly bandages on the back of his head, and another big bandage…on the bridge of his nose.” He was talking to a police detective in his driveway.

Rodriguez’s wife Audria also said she saw the bandages and a third neighbour, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, agreed with the Rodriguez couple’s account. “I saw two bandages on the back of his head, and his nose was all swollen up,” said the witness, who had watched from a nearby second-floor window.

Zimmerman claims that Martin initiated their physical confrontation, breaking his nose and pounding his head into pavement. Police reports said that Zimmerman was treated by Sanford, Florida Fire Department before being taken to the police station.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.