Court Rules George Zimmerman's Attorney Can Keep Trying The Case In The Media

A Florida judge won’t be muzzling George Zimmerman’s attorneys just yet.Last week prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda and Zimmerman’s attorney Mark O’Mara faced off over O’Mara’s right to discuss evidence in the case and his opinion about his client’s guilt with news organisations and on social media.



De la Rionda argued O’Mara’s constant public profile weakened the state’s case and has tainted the potential jury pool.

However, O’Mara argued he was fighting an uphill battle when he took the case since so many people already hated his client and he has a right to defend his client in all ways possible.

And it seems the court agrees.

Circuit Judge Debra Nelson issued a ruling Monday afternoon denying the state’s request for a gag order.

In her ruling, Nelson stated she found no “overriding pattern of prejudicial commentary that will overcome reasonable efforts to select a fair and impartial jury.”

