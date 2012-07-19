George Zimmerman Never Heard Of 'Stand Your Ground' Law Before Trayvon's Death

Photo: ABC

In his first-ever public interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity, George Zimmerman dropped the bombshell that before Trayvon Martin’s death he had never even heard of the controversial self-defence law that delayed his arrest for weeks.But, even though he had never heard of Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, Zimmerman claimed he was terrified the rainy February night when he shot and killed unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.



“His body language was confrontational,” Zimmerman said.

Martin broke Zimmerman’s nose when the neighbourhood watchman tried to reach for his phone that night, Zimmerman told Hannity. The teenager then punched him at least a dozen times, Zimmerman said.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman rejected the notion that Martin might have been terrified of him, too.

“He was like skipping, going away quickly,” Zimmerman said. “But he wasn’t running out of fear.”

