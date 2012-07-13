Check Out This Birds-Eye View Of The Area Where Trayvon Martin Was Killed

Abby Rogers
george zimmerman reenactment videoGeorge Zimmerman

Photo: George Zimmerman Legal Case

We already showed you photos of the neighbourhood where George Zimmerman shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on a rainy night in February.Now take a look at what the entire town looked like.

A Florida prosecutor released a second batch of evidence today in the case, and among the files are several aerial photos of Sanford, Fla.

But first, some quick Sanford facts, courtesy of the U.S. Census Bureau:

  • 2010 population: 53,570
  • In 2010, 57.3 per cent of the population was white and 30.5 per cent was black.

First, a wide shot of the town.

Here's the town from another angle.

And now we move on to the townhouse complex, where Trayvon Martin was killed.

Looks like a fairly residential place, populated by smaller houses and practical cars.

The clubhouse was mentioned several times in 911 calls from the night Martin was killed.

Up close and personal with the neighbourhood of townhouses, apparently in the gated community where Martin died.

Here's a wide shot of all the single-family homes and townhouses in the area.

And now here's a close up.

