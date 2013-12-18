This Painting By George Zimmerman Is Fetching $US100,000 On EBay

Screenshot/eBay The painting George Zimmerman is selling on eBay.

George Zimmerman is hawking a justice-themed painting on eBay, and he could end up making nearly $US100,000 on it.

The current bid on the painting is $US99,966, and there are still four days of bidding left.

The artwork is signed, and the subject is listed as “America.”

Zimmerman included this message on the eBay posting:

“First hand painted artwork by me, George Zimmerman. Everyone has been asking what I have been doing with myself. I found a creative, way to express myself, my emotions and the symbols that represent my experiences. My art work allows me to reflect, providing a therapeutic outlet and allows me to remain indoors :-) I hope you enjoy owning this piece as much as I enjoyed creating it. Your friend, George Zimmerman”

Zimmerman’s brother Robert confirmed to News 13 that the painting was done by George and the auction is real.

The bidding history page shows that several different accounts bid tens of thousands of dollars on the painting. As a general rule, eBay does not let people cancel bids they’ve already placed, but it remains to be seen if someone will actually shell out $US100,000 for the art.

In July, Zimmerman was acquitted of the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. Since then, he’s had several run-ins with the law, including a domestic violence charge — which has since been dropped — stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend last month.

At the time of his arrest, he wrote on court documents that he only had $US144 to his name and $US2.5 million in debt.

