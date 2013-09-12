Here's The Police Report From George Zimmerman's Domestic Dispute

The police report from George Zimmerman’s domestic dispute earlier this week has been released.

The Orlando Sentinel obtained a copy of the report. It reveals more details about the incident that led to Zimmerman being detained and questioned by police.

Initially, police were told that Zimmerman threatened someone with a gun, but the report states that “as the investigation continued … the evidence did not support the original complaint.”

Zimmerman’s estranged wife, Shellie, has reportedly decided not to press charges. She initially said that Zimmerman was threatening her with his hand on his gun, but later changed her story and said she didn’t see a gun at all.

According to the police report, Shellie told cops that Zimmerman grabbed her iPad, cut it open with his pocket knife, and smashed it on the ground. Police are now trying to extract video from the broken iPad.

This section of the police report gives a detailed narrative of the incident (with most names redacted):

The audio from Shellie’s 911 call has also been released.

The police report is embedded below:

