George Zimmerman's mum Beat Him And He Was Estranged From Family: Witness

Erin Fuchs
George Zimmerman after shootingGeorge Zimmerman after the shooting.

Photo: Sanford, Fla. police

An unidentified witness who’s apparently close to George Zimmerman revealed sad details about the neighbourhood watchman’s life in a recently released interview with Florida investigators.Florida prosecutors released the interview along with a slew of other evidence Thursday as part of its second-degree murder case against Zimmerman, who killed unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

The witness, whose name was redacted from a police report, described Zimmerman as somewhat of a loner whose ties to his family were severed.

Here’s the juiciest part of the interview, as recorded by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent David Lee:

“[Redacted] confirmed that Zimmerman’s mother [redacted] was very strict and dominant. His mother was known to hit him all the time when Zimmerman was growing up. Up until this incident, Zimmerman was estranged from his familyHis father did not discipline and did not stick up for the kids as they were abused by their mother.”

The unidentified witness went on to describe Zimmerman “as a person of strong character but not very street wise” and as one who “stays in casual contact with a lot of people” but has few close friends.

