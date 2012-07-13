George Zimmerman's mum Beat Him And He Was Estranged From Family: Witness

George Zimmerman after the shooting.

Photo: Sanford, Fla. police

An unidentified witness who’s apparently close to George Zimmerman revealed sad details about the neighbourhood watchman’s life in a recently released interview with Florida investigators.Florida prosecutors released the interview along with a slew of other evidence Thursday as part of its second-degree murder case against Zimmerman, who killed unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.



The witness, whose name was redacted from a police report, described Zimmerman as somewhat of a loner whose ties to his family were severed.

Here’s the juiciest part of the interview, as recorded by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent David Lee:

“[Redacted] confirmed that Zimmerman’s mother [redacted] was very strict and dominant. His mother was known to hit him all the time when Zimmerman was growing up. Up until this incident, Zimmerman was estranged from his family … His father did not discipline and did not stick up for the kids as they were abused by their mother.”

The unidentified witness went on to describe Zimmerman “as a person of strong character but not very street wise” and as one who “stays in casual contact with a lot of people” but has few close friends.

Stay tuned for more details from the recently released evidence.

