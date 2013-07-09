George Zimmerman After Killing Trayvon Martin: 'That Doesn't Even Sound Like Me' Screaming For Help

During George Zimmerman’s second-degree murder trial, a lead police detective testified that Zimmerman initially said a voice screaming for help on a 911 call didn’t sound like his own.



The defence played the recorded call, placed by a neighbour moments before Zimmerman shot and killed Florida teen Trayvon Martin, multiple times in court. The audio contains a fight, with one man screaming for help. Zimmerman claims self-defence, so if jurors believe it’s him, he could win the case.

When lead detective for the Sanford, Fla. police department Chris Serino played the recording for Zimmerman during questioning, Zimmerman said, “That doesn’t even sound like me,” Serino told jurors Monday.

Mark O’Mara, lead attorney for the defence then asked Serino if he thought Zimmerman was in denial.

“I didn’t take it as denial. I took it as not recognising his own voice,” Serino said.

Multiple other witnesses, either friends or co-workers of Zimmerman, have testified the voice screaming for help does belong to Zimmerman.

