George Zimmerman Agrees To Fight In Celebrity Boxing Match

George Zimmerman has agreed to a celebrity boxing match against a not-yet-selected opponent on March 1, WFTS-ABC Action News is reporting.

TMZ originally reported the match, which ABC confirmed with the fight promoter. Zimmerman said he would be donating his fight proceeds to charity.

“Boxing isn’t new to me,” Zimmerman told Radar Online. “It’s something I had picked up well before the incident and it’s something that I liked, I enjoyed, and I kept up with it and I was able to lose a tremendous amount of weight and get a healthy lifestyle.”

Scant details have emerged on the potential bout, although Zimmerman’s promoter told TMZ that he would fight anyone, of any background.

“We’re not looking at it as a race thing,” the promoter said. ” … We haven’t discussed purple, yellow, white, black.”

Zimmerman, 30, was acquitted in July on all charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old walking through the neighbourhood Zimmerman believed was a possible burglar.

Unable to find work following the trial, Zimmerman recently went to eBay to sell original paintings. His first, an American flag painting with the words “God, One Nation, with Liberty and Justice for All,” sold for more than $US100,000.

