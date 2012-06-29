Judge Bows To Zimmerman's Wish To Wear Regular Clothes In Court

George Zimmerman as he returns to jail

UPDATE: Judge Kenneth Lester has granted George Zimmerman’s request to appear at his bond hearing without shackles.Zimmerman will also be allowed to wear his civilian clothes, rather than his inmate’s uniform.



We’ll be covering Zimmerman’s bond hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today.

ORIGINAL: George Zimmerman just asked a judge to let him show up at his bond hearing in regular clothes, claiming a prison uniform and shackles would make him look guilty.

In the motion, filed Wednesday, Zimmerman’s attorneys claim forcing him to wear prisoner garb in front of potential jurors — basically anyone who would see a photo of him in restraints — would violate his right to a fair trial since they might assume he’s guilty.

A jury has yet to be selected in the case so they won’t be at the bond hearing, but members of the public are typically allowed in courtrooms.

And the press could be waiting outside with their cameras.

The neighbourhood watchman charged with shooting and killing Trayvon Martin is expected in court Friday to ask for a new bond.

A judge revoked Zimmerman’s bond earlier this month after prosecutors claimed he and his wife lied to the court about their financial status to obtain a lower bond.

