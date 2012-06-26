George Zimmerman's Lawyer Claims He Deserves A New Bond

George Zimmerman

George Zimmerman’s lawyers aren’t going down without a fight.The neighbourhood watchman’s defence team has filed a motion asking for a new bond, “notwithstanding” the fact that Zimmerman is suspected of knowingly allowing his wife to lie about the couple’s financial status, the Orlando Sentinel reported.



Zimmerman “has no criminal convictions, no history of failing to appear at court proceedings and has significant ties to the community as evidence [sic] at his initial bond hearing,” the defence team reportedly stated.

Judge Kenneth Lester initially granted Zimmerman a $15,000 bail on his second-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

However, Lester revoked Zimmerman’s bond earlier this month after prosecutors claimed Zimmerman conspired with his wife, Shellie, to hide the couple’s true financial status from the court.

Shellie Zimmerman was also arrested on charges she perjured herself when she told the court the couple had limited financial means.

Mark O’Mara, Zimmerman’s attorney, told the Sentinel that it was wrong for Zimmerman to fail to disclose his financial status and “Mr. Zimmerman accepts his part in allowing the Court to be misled as to his true financial circumstances.”

Zimmerman’s next bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

